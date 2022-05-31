Sections of the lower Yukon River will begin closing to salmon fishing beginning this week

Beginning this week, sections of the lower Yukon River will begin closing to salmon fishing under federal and state fishing regulations.

On June 2 at 8 p.m., the Yukon Coastal District will close to gillnets larger than 4 inches. This area includes the communities of Emmonak, Nunam Iqua, Alaukanuk, and Kotlik.

On June 4 at 8 p.m., Yukon District 1 will close to gillnets larger than 4 inches. This area includes the communities of Mountain Village, Pitkas Point, St. Mary’s, Pilot Station, and Marshall.

On June 7 at 8 p.m., Yukon District 2 will close to gillnets larger than 4-inches. This area includes the communities of Russian Mission and Holy Cross.

Fishing for non-salmon species will remain open during these closures. Subsistence users can target non-salmon species using 4-inch or smaller mesh gillnets, 60-feet or less in length. Salmon incidentally caught in gillnets can be kept. Subsistence users can also fish for non-salmon species using dip nets and hook and line. Any Chinook or chum salmon caught in this gear must be released alive to the water.

State and federal fishery managers forecast low Chinook and chum salmon returns this year. They caution that runs might be so low on the Yukon River that no subsistence salmon fishing will be allowed for the second year in a row.