YKHC announces new interim board chair

The governing board of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation (YKHC) has a new interim leader , according to a Jan. 23 press release.

As of Jan. 23, Moses Owen of Akiak is the interim chairman of the 20-member board . Owen has been on the board since 2020. Owen replaces former board chairman Walter Jim, of Bethel, who served in that capacity for the past six years.

It’s not been made publicly clear when the decision to change leadership was made or what prompted the decision. YKHC did not respond to a request for comment on Jan. 24.

Jim has been on YKHC’s board since 2017. In a press release, the corporation said that Jim will remain on the board representing Bethel. Jim also serves as the chair of the Orutsararmiut Traditional Native Council board, the governing body of Bethel’s tribal government.

YKHC’s board of directors are elected by the federally-recognized tribes in the region. The board is the primary policy-making body for the corporation, which serves the vast majority of the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s 30,000 residents.

