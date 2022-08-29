© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Monkeypox vaccine arrives in Bethel

KYUK | By Nina Kravinsky
Published August 29, 2022 at 5:37 PM AKDT
new_ykhc_.jpg
Greg Kim
/
KYUK
Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation received doses of the monkeypox vaccine on Aug. 26.

Bethel received its first shipment of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine on Aug. 26.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation said that it is working on a vaccination distribution plan, and said that it anticipates monkeypox vaccines will become available to certain residents in mid-September.

The CDC has reported only three confirmed monkeypox cases in the state of Alaska so far. The first case in the state was confirmed in late June. Monkeypox isn’t a sexually transmitted disease, but can be spread by prolonged skin-to-skin contact. Symptoms include a rash that the CDC says can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Health
Nina Kravinsky
Nina is a temporary news reporter at KYUK. She comes to Bethel from NPR, where she's a producer at Morning Edition.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky
Related Content
Load More