Monkeypox vaccine arrives in Bethel

Bethel received its first shipment of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine on Aug. 26.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation said that it is working on a vaccination distribution plan, and said that it anticipates monkeypox vaccines will become available to certain residents in mid-September.

The CDC has reported only three confirmed monkeypox cases in the state of Alaska so far. The first case in the state was confirmed in late June. Monkeypox isn’t a sexually transmitted disease, but can be spread by prolonged skin-to-skin contact. Symptoms include a rash that the CDC says can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.