Calista announces ‘largest ever’ shareholder distribution

The Calista Corporation will distribute $12.1 million to its 37,300 shareholders this spring.

The corporation said that its spring distribution is its largest ever, and will come out to around $3 per share, with the average shareholder receiving around $302. It’s a 7% increase compared to last year’s spring distribution, which was $11 million.

Calista said that it has registered 1,195 new shareholders in the past year. The majority of shareholders, six in 10, according to Calista, live in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region, and around a third are under 18 years old.

Shareholders can expect distributions before mid-April, with paper checks taking longer to arrive than direct deposits.

According to the corporation, this is the 44th distribution in its history. In total, Calista has distributed more than $141.6 million to shareholders since it was created.

The Calista Corporation was created through the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, the landmark 1971 federal legislation that put millions of acres of land into the hands of newly formed village, urban, and regional Alaska Native corporations while extinguishing aboriginal land title in the state. Calista, one of the largest of the regional corporations, owns around 6.5 million acres of land. Much of that ownership is split with village corporations in the region, where the village corporation holds the surface rights to land, and Calista holds the subsurface or mineral rights.