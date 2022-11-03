The Kuskokwim Corporation announces third payout of 2022

For the first time in its history, The Kuskokwim Corporation (TKC) has announced its third shareholder payout this year.

Andrea Gusty, the corporation’s CEO, said that it’s historic. “Never before has TKC, The Kuskokwim Corporation, done more than one distribution in a year. And this year, in 2022, we just announced our third.”

TKC serves 10 villages in the Calista region, including Upper Kalskag, Lower Kalskag, and Aniak. In May, the corporation paid $4.15 per share as part of their regular distribution. Shareholders received a second flat-rate distribution of $100 in June. This most recent distribution is also a flat-rate payment. The corporation's more than 4,000 shareholders will each receive $275 next month.

“So that means, regardless of how many shares a shareholder may have, all shareholders of The Kuskokwim Corporation will be receiving $275 tax free,” Gusty said. “Really, we're able to do this because 2021 was a record year for TKC, the highest profit we've ever had.”

Gusty said that 2022 is shaping up to be the corporation's second best year since it was founded in 1977.

The newly announced distributions will be mailed or deposited directly into shareholder bank accounts the first week in December.

