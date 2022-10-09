‘Like night and day’: Fiber-optic cables aim to make Y-K Delta internet faster and cheaper

Balassa Larson had just walked out the door of Alaska Commercial in Bethel on Saturday. She was one of many grocery shoppers that day who got there only to find the was only accepting cash.

“It’s an inconvenience for me because I don’t carry cash,” Laron said.

AC employees say the issue with the payment systems on Saturday had to do with an internet outage that comes on the heels of an announcement about two new projects.

Two new projects are focused on bringing better internet to Bethel and some other communities in the region. Bethel Native Corporation president Ana Hoffman is excited about one of those two projects, both of which will bring fiber-optic cables to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

“So we're going to have very competitive rates and great service,” Hoffman said.

One of the projects is a partnership between Bethel Native Corporation and GCI. That project’s cable will run from Dillingham to Bethel. The subsea cable will come above ground at the mouth of the Kuskokwim River. On its way, it will serve GCI customers in Platinum, Eek, Napaskiak and Oscarville. A second phase of the project will serve Atmautluak, Nunapitchuk, Kasigluk, Quinhagak and Tuntutuliak.

Hoffman says that the first phase of the $42 million project is scheduled to be done by the end of 2024.

Calista Corporation will take on a second similar effort alongside Alaska Communications. Their project will serve Lower Kalskag, Upper Kalskag, Tuluksak, Akiak, Akiachak, Kwethluk and Napakiak.

Thom Leonard is a vice president at Calista. He says students and patients who rely on telehealth will benefit from the fiber-optic cable.

“This is absolutely going to be night and day. We see this as the first step, and hopefully connecting more communities on both rivers as funding becomes available,” Leonard said.

Funding for both projects comes from a billion dollars the federal government set aside for tribal broadband programs across the country. Ten percent of that will fund both Western Alaska projects.

GCI currently serves Y-K Delta communities through a microwave network. The internet signal in a microwave network relies on radio waves. GCI spokesperson Heather Handyside says that’s a slower system than fiber-optics.

“The microwave network, it's solid,” Handyside said. “Microwave is a great technology for delivering conductivity, it's fast, but there's a maximum capacity that it will reach. There’s a limit to the amount of data that it can carry.”

She says currently, download speeds in Bethel are around 10 megabits per second. Once the city’s on the fiber cable, she says users will see speeds around 2000 megabits per second.

In addition to faster speeds, Handyside says prices will go down significantly. GCI’s Bethel customers currently pay around $300 dollars a month for the company’s fastest plan.

Once communities are hooked up to fiber, she says they’ll be able to access urban plans. An unlimited data plan in Anchorage currently costs $180 a month.

“So 200 times faster, and more than $100 cheaper,” Handyside said. “The cost of the plans may slightly change over the years, but it'll be exactly what we have in Anchorage.”

GCI’s fiber-optic cable network is already available to 80% of Alaskans, according to Handyside.

For Ana Hoffman, in Bethel, starting to connect the final 20% means more than just faster social media and cheaper streaming.

“We have such a rich life, we have so much cultural knowledge and expression,” Hoffman said, “We're going to have the ability to share the beauty of our culture with the rest of the world.”

Along with sharing, Hoffman says better internet will make it easier to preserve and practice Alaska Native culture and tradition.