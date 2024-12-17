Watch hundreds of cookies disappear in 30 seconds

Bethelites didn’t leave any crumbs behind at the annual cookie fundraiser supporting free and reduced-price swim programs in town.

Attendees wove through festive folding tables at the Y-K Delta Lifesavers’ 31st Annual Christmas Cookie Extravaganza, filling boxes with cookies baked and donated by more than 40 local bakers – despite a looming shortage of eggs in town.

The cookies were gone in just 27 minutes, leaving the community asking for s’more.

Event organizers reported that this year’s confectionery spectacular raised $3,265 for the Y-K Delta Lifesavers Endowment Fund, which helps alleviate the cost of swim programs for all age groups in Bethel, including free Elders swims on Fridays, half-price Saturdays, and free teen Wednesdays.

The Y-K Delta Lifesavers were the driving force behind a grassroots campaign to build a community pool – the Yukon-Kuskokwim Fitness Center – in Bethel in 2014 after decades of fundraising and advocacy.