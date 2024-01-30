Project Homeless Connect scheduled for Jan. 30

Bethel housing and homelessness advocates will take a survey of the number of people experiencing homelessness or inadequate housing in the community on Jan. 30, 2024.

It’s part of a nationwide effort called the Point-in-Time Count, which is a survey of unsheltered people on a single night in January.

Advocates have told KYUK in the past that it’s hard to determine the true number of people in the region who don’t have housing at a given time, because housing situations can be fluid or change quickly. Last year, 72 people in Bethel self-reported experiencing homelessness.

In tandem with the count, community organizations like the Kuskokwim Consortium Library and Bethel Housing and Homelessness Coalition hold an event called Project Homeless Connect. The event gives a central location for the Point-in-Time Count and helps connect people with local services.

Project Homeless Connect will take place at the Covenant Church in Bethel from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 30.