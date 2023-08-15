2 candidates certified for Bethel’s Oct. 3 city election

Two candidates have been certified for the Oct. 3 city election by the Bethel City Clerk’s office: Henry Batchelor and Mary "Beth" Hessler. There are four available positions for two-year terms on Bethel City Council.

To be eligible, applicants must be qualified to vote in the state of Alaska, have resided in Bethel for at least one year immediately preceding filing for office, and be at least 18 years of age.

The deadline for the declaration of candidacy filing to the city clerk’s office is Monday, Aug. 21 at noon.

