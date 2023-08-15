© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts, Culture & Community Features

2 candidates certified for Bethel’s Oct. 3 city election

KYUK | By Sunni Bean
Published August 15, 2023 at 3:47 PM AKDT
Bethel City Council chose not to protest the AC Liquor Store, and introduced new restrictions on purchasing and consuming alcohol.
Christine Trudeau
/
KYUK

Two candidates have been certified for the Oct. 3 city election by the Bethel City Clerk’s office: Henry Batchelor and Mary "Beth" Hessler. There are four available positions for two-year terms on Bethel City Council.

To be eligible, applicants must be qualified to vote in the state of Alaska, have resided in Bethel for at least one year immediately preceding filing for office, and be at least 18 years of age.

The deadline for the declaration of candidacy filing to the city clerk’s office is Monday, Aug. 21 at noon.

Arts, Culture & Community Features
Sunni Bean
Sunni is a reporter and radio lover. Her favorite part of the job is sitting down and having a good conversation.
See stories by Sunni Bean