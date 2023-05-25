© 2023 KYUK
Arts, Culture & Community Features

Bethel remembers the life of renowned aviator Robert Sundown

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM AKDT
The community gathered at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to celebrate and honor the life of Robert Sundown on May 23, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
It was standing room only at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center in Bethel on May 23 as people gathered to remember the life of Robert Sundown, who passed away unexpectedly on April 15 at the age of 53 while on a moose hunt south of Russian Mission.

More than 200 people stood by as members of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Honor Guard came from across the country to perform the ceremonial folding and presentation of the flag. Sundown was with the agency for more than 22 years. Sundown’s family members performed a traditional yuraq dance in his honor.

Robert William “Panigkaq” Sundown was born on March 27, 1970 to Teddy and MaryAnn Sundown of Scammon Bay. He graduated as class valedictorian from Scammon Bay High School in 1988, and in 1994 earned a degree in biology from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Sundown moved to Bethel in the 90s, where he worked as a subsistence resource specialist and then as a law enforcement officer and pilot for the Yukon Delta National Wildlife Refuge. He also worked as a commercial pilot, flight instructor, and search and rescue pilot. Sundown was a long-time advocate for improvements to aircraft flight warning systems.

Longtime friend Charles Rodgers spoke at the memorial.

“Everybody that flew with Robert Sundown felt safe. He made sure that you were comfortable, and he made sure that you were gonna have an uneventful flight,” Rodgers said.

Sundown is survived by his wife of 22 years, Nili Sundown, and three children. Nili Sundown was born in Israel. Robert first got to know her when she was a photographer working for The Delta Discovery in Bethel.

“We did a lot of things not knowing we exist. And one day we met, and that day changed my life,” Nili said.

The pair were married in 2001 at the Catholic Church in Bethel, with both Catholic and Jewish wedding ceremonies.

Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
