Artwork from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik again featured on National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.

The national tree display in Washington D.C. features ornaments from each United States state and territory. This year, the 74-foot Sitka spruce itself is a product of Alaska , harvested from Zarembo Island off the coast of Wrangell. And on its branches, as well as those of the smaller "Alaska Tree," one of 50 representing each state in the display, appears artwork made by students in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Madelene Reichard is an art teacher at Ayaprun Elitnaurvik in Bethel.

“We talked about how complicated it is to draw the profile of a moose," said Reichard. "That was a really funny conversation we had for a little bit.”

Reichard said that in 2021, she applied to have her sixth-grade students create ornaments featuring designs that would represent the state on the National Christmas Tree display. When they were selected, she said that the class began by making a list of what they loved about their corner of Alaska.

“We talked about fishing, we talked about animals, we talked about berry picking, we talked about fireweed, and different cultural activities and subsistence activities we can do with people," Reichard remembered. "A lot of kids liked to include the Northern Lights because they're really fun to draw, and that's kind of synonymous with the state of Alaska.”

Each student in the sixth grade class that year designed an ornament on paper that was sent to the capital. Reichard said that it was exciting, and that it made the kids feel really proud. This year, the 2021 ornaments are featured on the tree again.

“I think it's a great reminder that when you create something it can have longevity, and it can have a significant meaning or purpose. It's great recognition, and hopefully a good reminder of how excited they were when we first got selected," Reichard said.

The ornaments from Ayaprun Elitnaurvik are accompanied on the tree by designs from Chinook Elementary in Anchorage. The national tree they adorn is visible from the White House In Washington D.C., and can be viewed by visitors through the month of December.