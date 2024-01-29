M/V Genius Star XI to move to city dock

The M/V Genius Star XI that has been moored in Broad Bay will relocate on Tuesday to the dock at Dutch Harbor.

The cargo ship was crossing the Pacific Ocean when crew discovered a fire in its cargo hold on Christmas Day. The Coast Guard directed the ship to Unalaska where responders boarded the ship and contained the fire.

The Genius Star has been anchored at a mooring buoy outside of Broad Bay for about a month while firefighting experts and a salvage team monitored the situation and deemed the fire extinguished.

Jim Butler is the liaison officer for the unified command working with the vessel. He sat down with KUCB to talk about the response team's plans to move the 410-foot ship to the Unalaska City Dock for the next phase of the response.