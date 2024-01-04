‘A very slow, methodical approach’: Genius Star XI could remain in Unalaska Bay for weeks

The M/V Genius Star XI, which anchored in Unalaska after a fire ignited in a cargo hold carrying lithium-ion batteries last month, is stable, but the response team says the ship could remain moored at Broad Bay for some time.

KUCB’s Theo Greenly sat down with Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Justus to talk about the current situation. Justus said the fire is out and the situation is stable, but it could take weeks before the team finishes the response phase.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Press play to listen.