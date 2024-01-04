‘A very slow, methodical approach’: Genius Star XI could remain in Unalaska Bay for weeks
The M/V Genius Star XI, which anchored in Unalaska after a fire ignited in a cargo hold carrying lithium-ion batteries last month, is stable, but the response team says the ship could remain moored at Broad Bay for some time.
KUCB’s Theo Greenly sat down with Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Justus to talk about the current situation. Justus said the fire is out and the situation is stable, but it could take weeks before the team finishes the response phase.
This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Press play to listen.
Response personnel stage the Emergency Towing System aboard M/V Genius Star XI while offshore Unalaska, Alaska, Dec. 31, 2023.
The Coast Guard reports the Genius Star XI shows no immediate risk of a reflash and that it remains safely anchored at Broad Bay.
“We launched an HC-130 airplane from Air Station Kodiak and we also diverted U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley to assist,” said Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Michael Salerno.
The Coast Guard is responding to a reported fire aboard the 410-foot cargo vessel Genius Star XI, approximately 200 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Genius Star XI will remain offshore from Dutch Harbor as response crews prepare to assist and the Coast Guard will establish a safety zone around the vessel. The image shows heat signatures from engine room and exhaust stack, but no indication of excess heat in the cargo compartments where the fire was reported.
