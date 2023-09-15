'Explosive eruption' spews ash over eastern Aleutians

Mount Shishaldin in the eastern Aleutians is erupting, marking the latest event in a summer of increased activity at the volcano.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory said “an explosive eruption” began shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

“Ash is currently being produced and is drifting to the east below the cloud deck,” the volcano watch group reported.

The National Weather Service issued a statement Friday evening warning of possible “trace ashfall” in False Pass, King Cove and Cold Bay.

The stratovolcano is near the center of Unimak Island, about 20 miles from False Pass, a small fishing community located on the east side of the island.

Intermittent eruptions have been disrupting air travel since July, one of which spewed ash as high as 40,000 feet.

The current aviation color code has been raised to red.