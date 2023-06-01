There’s still flooding on the Y-K Delta, but conditions are somewhat favorable

While there is still some flooding taking place in a number of areas across the Y-K Delta, Jeremy Zidek, a spokesperson from the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said that they’ve found some conditions that are somewhat favorable.

“We saw that the sea ice that is shorefast at the mouth of Yukon has really begun to degrade and loosen up. And that has allowed water and ice to flow into the ocean,” Zidek said. “And that was a big concern of ours, because there was this plug that was kind of stopping water from flowing out into the ocean. And it looks like now that it's able to flow out smoothly.”

However, Zidek said, a number of communities still have high water. They’re keeping an eye on Nunapitchuk, Alakanuk, and Emmonak, among others.

“Water levels have dropped a little bit,” Zidek said. “There's still areas of communities that are inaccessible, but we haven't heard of widespread catastrophic damages down on the lower stretches of the Yukon.”

Upstream, the division continues its work in Crooked Creek following intense flooding there. Zidek mentioned that they’ve received important support, including from the Alaska Department of Health and faith-based nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse, which provided a number of tents.

“Once there, the community members and members of the Alaska organized militia, both Alaska National Guard and the Alaska State Defense Force, were able to assemble them with help from the community,” Zidek said.

Zidek said that the American Red Cross made them ready to become a shelter, and they’ve received a lot of support from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, Alaska Volunteers Active, and Donlin Gold.

“Donlin Gold in particular, they donated some fuel that would power generators. And so it's been really a multi-agency response to get those shelters out," Zidek said.

Zidek said that while they’re not expecting more ice jam flooding, there is still high water in the Yukon and the Kuskokwim and people should stay vigilant.

