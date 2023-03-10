© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Alaska State News

Watch the 2023 Board of Fish statewide meeting live

KDLG 670AM
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:02 AM AKST
IMG_1141.JPG
Board member John Jensen, Chair Marit Carlson-Van Dort, Senior Assistant Attorney General Aaron Peterson and Executive Director Art Nelson.

The Board of Fish will hear staff reports and start public testimony today.

The North Pacific Fisheries Management Council will report on its electronic monitoring program and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game will report on its draft action plan to protect Nushagak king salmon, which are a stock of concern.

During this meeting the board will finalize the state's Nushagak king action plan, which will change management in the district's fisheries. It will also consider three proposals that address the longstanding Nushagak-Mulchatna King Salmon Management Plan and 19 proposals on fisheries regulations around the state.

Record copies to provide additional information to the board during the meeting can be submitted electronically here.

The meeting will be streamed live from March 10 - 14. Watch it here or on the Board of Fish website.

You can also call in to listen:
+1 253 205 0468
Meeting ID: 834 0393 3230

If you're experiencing technical difficulties with the live stream you can email the support staff.

