1 person dead and another critically injured after a snowmachine crash near Port Alsworth

A snowmachine crash near Port Alsworth left one person dead and another in critical condition on Sunday, according to an online release from Alaska State Troopers . Troopers say they received a report at 12:49 p.m. that two people were at the scene of a single-vehicle collision.

Community members and a health aide responded to the crash and found 19-year-old Alexia Wolfson of Chugiak, who did not have a pulse. The first responders tried to save her, but Wolfson was declared dead at the Port Alsworth clinic. Another person was critically injured and medevaced to a hospital in Anchorage.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office and Wolfson’s next of kin have been notified, and troopers say they are investigating the cause of the crash.

