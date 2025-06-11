Photos: See the dazzling pictures of June's Strawberry Moon

The strawberry moon put on a spectacular display last night as it rose in the night sky.

According to LAist, a strawberry moon occurs during the time of year when strawberries fully ripen. The name originated with the Algonquin tribes in the northeastern U.S., according to the Old Farmer's Almanac. It has also been called the Green Corn moon by the Cherokee.

Here are the photos.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Peter Byrne / PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images The full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon rises over Liverpool, England.

Petros Giannakouris / AP / AP The strawberry Moon rises in the sky behind the 5th century B.C. Parthenon temple at the ancient Acropolis hill, in Athens, Greece.

Gary Hershorn / Corbis News via Getty Images / Corbis News via Getty Images The full Strawberry Moon rises behind the Empire State Building in New York City, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey.

Saeed Khan / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images An aircraft passes in front of the full moon, known as the 'Strawberry Moon' over Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia.

Owen Humphreys / PA Images via Getty Images / PA Images via Getty Images The full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon rises over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay.

Markus Lenhardt / picture alliance via Getty Images / picture alliance via Getty Images The moon can be seen behind the roof of a house on the night of June 10-11. It's a rare celestial phenomenon known as the strawberry moon. The full moon is then unusually low in the sky - as low as it was 18 years ago.

Petros Karadjias/ / AP / AP The strawberry moon rises behind a tower at a marina in the southeast resort town of Ayia Napa in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus.

Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A picture shows the moon over Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel near the Gaza border on June 10, 2025.

Ismael Adnan Yaqoob / Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu via Getty Images) A ferris wheel is seen in front of the full moon in Duhok, Iraq on June 10, 2025.

\WF Sihardian / NurPhoto via Getty Images / NurPhoto via Getty Images The Strawberry Moon appears behind clouds in Tangunan Village, Mojokerto, East Java Province, Indonesia.