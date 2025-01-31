The Trump administration has begun firing or reassigning career officials in the DOJ

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

In his inauguration address, President Trump vowed to rebalance the scales of justice. The president faced off against the Justice Department in two federal criminal cases until they were dropped after he won the election. NPR just reported that some career FBI officials were told to resign or be fired next week. NPR's justice correspondent Carrie Johnson has more about Trump's efforts to quickly clean house at the Justice Department.

CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Trump's nominee to lead the Justice Department, Florida lawyer Pam Bondi, has not yet won confirmation by the Senate, but that hasn't stopped the fast and furious effort to reassign or fire longtime civil servants.

DAVID UHLMANN: This is dreadful mistreatment by the Trump administration of career public servants.

JOHNSON: That's David Uhlmann. He worked at the Justice Department for more than 17 years under both Republican and Democratic presidents. Uhlmann's watched with dismay as acting officials in charge at the DOJ have reassigned veteran supervisors who worked on environmental protection.

UHLMANN: President Trump is making clear that he does not intend to hold polluters accountable for exposing communities across America to harmful pollution.

JOHNSON: The changes don't end there. The acting attorney general transferred lawyers with decades of experience handling civil rights, extraditions and national security into a new office that covers immigration enforcement. That's a key priority of the new president. Justice Department workers think that's designed to get them to quit.

One of them already has. Corey Amundson ran the Public Integrity unit at the Justice Department. He got that nonpartisan job during the first Trump administration after years prosecuting corrupt public officials. But his government service ended after he refused to be shunted to that immigration enforcement office this week. Then came this news.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VLADIMIR DUTHIERS: More than a dozen Department of Justice employees who worked on the criminal prosecutions of President Trump have been fired. Those who worked on special counsel Jack Smith's team were targeted.

JOHNSON: The acting attorney general cited their work on the January 6 and classified documents cases against Trump and said they could not be trusted to carry out the President's agenda. Sally Yates spent a quarter century at the Justice Department, ending with a stint as acting attorney general at the end of the Obama years. Trump fired her in early 2017 after she refused to carry out his first travel ban for people from majority Muslim countries. Yates says she's more concerned about the institution now.

SALLY YATES: Firing civil servants who sought to hold him accountable is really a twofer for President Trump. He gets to retaliate and exact vengeance against prosecutors for just doing their jobs while also intimidating everyone across government and beyond.

JOHNSON: Yates says that's no way to run a department entrusted with the impartial administration of justice. NPR spoke with nearly a dozen DOJ veterans this week. None could remember a time when a team of prosecutors had been fired for their work on a particular case.

Meantime, Ed Martin, the interim U.S. attorney in Washington, launched an internal review over that office's handling of hundreds of cases against January 6 rioters. Martin previously played a role in the Stop the Steal election fraud movement and sat on the board of a group that supported January 6 defendants. Mary McCord worked at the Justice Department nearly 25 years. She worries this is the start of something bigger.

MARY MCCORD: What does that start? Are we now going to be in a cycle of every change in administration there's retribution against those who took positions - whether it's prosecutorial positions or policy positions - that, you know, you disagreed with?

JOHNSON: Alberto Gonzalez led the Justice Department under President George W. Bush. He says every president's elected on a set of law enforcement priorities and those deserve a lot of discretion and support. But Gonzalez says it may be hard for new political appointees to get the very large DOJ moving in the direction they want.

Carrie Johnson, NPR News, Washington.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.