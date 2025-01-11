Photos: Southern California residents return to devastation as two major wildfires rage on

More than 100,000 Los Angeles County residents remain under evacuation orders, and the threat of fire there is not over. there were fresh evacuations last night and strong Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up again today.

The Palisades Fire, which is the region's largest, has now burned more than 21,000 acres.

That means just one of LA's many fires has destroyed an area larger than all of Manhattan.

In Altadena, near the Eaton fire, law enforcement is keeping residents from returning to what's left of their homes. Residents are unable to survey damage there as search and rescue operations go on. Dangerous conditions continue to prevail.

Though winds have died down for now, forecasters expect another Santa Ana wind event to blow in early next week. Gusts are expected at more than 40 miles an hour on Monday and Tuesday.

Agustin Paullier / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Friday, Jan. 10: Smoke billows from the Palisades fire as seen near Fernwood, Topanga, a community in western Los Angeles County.

Ethan Swope / AP / AP Friday, Jan. 10: A person helps up Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, center, as he meets with victims of the Eaton Fire.

Eric Thayer / AP / AP Friday, Jan. 10: Melted metal from a burned vehicle is seen on the ground of a property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Eric Thayer / AP / AP Friday. Jan. 10: Fire crews monitor the Palisades Fire in the outskirts of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

David Swanson / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Friday, Jan. 10: This aerial photo shows homes and businesses reduced to smoldering rubble by the Palisades Fire.

Richard Vogel / AP / AP Friday, Jan. 10: Betty Comas, left, waits in line with her dog at an aid center for those affected by wildfires at the Pasadena Convention Center.

Apu Gomes / Getty Images / Getty Images Friday, Jan.10: Wildfire smoke and burned houses are seen from the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

John Locher / AP / AP Friday, Jan. 10: Luke Dexter reacts as he sifts through the remains of his father's fire-ravaged beachfront property.

Chris Pizzello / AP / AP Friday, Jan. 10: A firefighter clears away smoking debris at the site of a structure on Lake Avenue in Altadena.