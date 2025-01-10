Firefighters battling LA fires make some progress, but harsh winds threaten gains

Updated January 10, 2025 at 13:46 PM ET

California firefighters have begun to see some progress against the wildfires that are raging for a fourth day. At the same time, those gains continue to be threatened as powerful, dry winds ignite and intensify flames, and LA officials said they were trying to find out why emergency alerts were sent in error to millions of residents.

While there's been considerable progressing in containing the Hurst and Lidia fires, the two largest infernos — the Palisades and Eaton fires — persist with little to no signs of waning, according to city officials. On Thursday night, a new blaze erupted in West Hills, destroying over 1,000 acres within hours.

What you need to know

At least 10 people have died due to the fires, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office confirmed. "Unfortunately I think the death toll will rise," LA Sheriff Robert Luna said earlier this week.

In total, more than 35,000 acres have been decimated, with the Palisades and Eaton fires driving the destruction, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

Over 220,000 customers remained without power across Southern California, according to the Poweroutage.us.

More than 10 million Angelenos received evacuation alerts on their phones that were sent by mistake on Thursday and early Friday morning. But LA County Emergency Manager Kevin McGowan urged residents not to disable their emergency alerts.

A firefighting plane was grounded Thursday after colliding with a drone. The aircraft, which was dropping water on the Palisades fire, sustained a fist-size hole in its wing.

At least 180,000 people have had to evacuate and another 200,000 people are under evacuation warnings as of Thursday, the LA County Sheriff's Department said.

Ethan Swope / AP / AP Fire crews battle the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills section of Los Angeles on Thursday.

Keep reading for more information, and check back throughout the day for updates.

The fires

As of Friday morning, the massive Palisades fire, which has consumed over 20,000 acres, is only 8% contained. The Eaton fire, which has led to the deaths of at least five people and has burned nearly 14,000 acres, is at 3% containment. The fire threatened the observatory on Mt. Wilson Thursday, but officials say no buildings were destroyed, according to city officials at a press conference on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Lidia fire near Acton reached more than 75% containment. Over one-third of the Hurst fire near Sylmar and the Kenneth fire in West Hills have been contained.

The critical test on Friday will be whether the containment lines can withstand strong wind gusts, which the National Weather Service says may reach up to 60 mph. A red flag warning remains in place until 6 p.m. PST.

About 8,000 personnel are responding to the fires from local, state, out-of-state and federal agencies, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said. The state has requested resources from Oregon, Washington, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, as well as Canada.

Nearly 800 incarcerated people have been assisting in the fight against the historic wildfire in a long-running and controversial state practice.

Communities affected

California residents are reeling over the sheer magnitude of destruction. Jinghuan Liu Tervalon, who lost her Altadena home to the Eaton fire, told NPR she only expected to evacuate for just a day and did not know her home's fire insurance coverage.

Zoe Meyers / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man conforts his daughter on the charred ruins of their family home burned in the Eaton fire in Altadena, Calif., on Thursday.

"I keep on waking up at night thinking, 'Oh, my God, how did I not anticipate this?'" she said. "If I could go back in time, I would have packed a lot more stuff from the house."

A curfew has been issued for areas under the Palisades and Eaton fire evacuation zones from 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday. LA Sheriff Robert Luna said Friday that the curfew is in place to "enhance public safety, protect property and prevent any burglaries or looting in the area."

A person was arrested Thursday after reports of suspected arson near the Kenneth fire. There was not enough probable cause, but the individual is being held on a probation violation, Dominic Choi, LA Police Department assistant chief, said Friday. He added that the investigation is ongoing.

The Los Angeles Unified School District closed its schools throughout the week, and will continue to do so Friday.

The NFL has moved a game scheduled for Monday between the Vikings and Rams from Inglewood, Calif., to Glendale, Ariz. Earlier, the NBA postponed a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets to an unannounced date.

Twenty people have been arrested for looting in LA, a number Luna said is likely to go up.

The losses so far

More than 10,000 structures have been destroyed, according to Cal Fire.

On Thursday, AccuWeather, a commercial company that provides data on weather and its impact, increased its estimate of total damage and economic loss to the region at between $135 billion to $150 billion.

How to help and stay safe

Resources to help stay safe:

Ways to support the response and recovery:

