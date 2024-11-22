Jonathan Majors and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari settle assault and defamation case

Jonathan Majors' former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has agreed to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that the actor assaulted and defamed her.

In a civil lawsuit filed in New York in March , Jabbari accused her former partner of a "pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023." In court documents filed in New York on Thursday, their attorneys jointly agreed to dismiss the claims against Majors with prejudice – meaning that the claims can't be filed again.

In a statement to NPR, Jabbari's attorney, Brad Edwards, wrote, "We are happy to announce that the meritorious lawsuit Grace Jabbari filed against Jonathan Majors was successfully settled. It took tremendous courage for Grace to pursue this case. We are happy to have helped her close this chapter favorably so that she can move forward and begin to finally heal."

NPR has reached out to Majors' attorneys for comment about the dismissal.

In a separate domestic violence case in 2023, Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment charges. Prosecutors argued that Majors had attacked Jabbari, his then-girlfriend, in the back of a car in Manhattan on March 25 of that year. Later that night, he returned to their hotel and called 911 to report that he'd found Jabbari "unconscious," but was arrested when police found her with a broken finger in addition to bruises and cuts on her body. Earlier this year, he was sentenced to probation and enrolled in a domestic violence prevention program .

Jabbari's civil suit was filed just before Majors was sentenced in criminal court this spring. She alleged that in addition to assault and battery, Majors also defamed her, "smearing" her name following his arrest and conviction. At the time , Majors' lawyer said they would be preparing counterclaims.

Majors had been a rising star in Hollywood, playing Kang the Conqueror in Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and starring alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III. He was set to portray Kang in upcoming movies, but Marvel and Disney dropped the actor following his conviction. He and actress Meagan Good announced their engagement at an event on November 17.

Copyright 2024 NPR