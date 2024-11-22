Gus, the presumably lost emperor penguin, heads home

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

OK, finally, today, an update on Gus - that's right. Gus is an emperor penguin who is finally - hopefully - headed back to Antarctica. Earlier this month, Gus washed up over 2,000 miles away from home, in Western Australia.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AARON FOWLER: This big bird in the water was kind of, like, coming out of the waves. And my mate was like, oh, that's a penguin.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Aaron Fowler told WQAD News he was on the beach with a friend when they saw the castaway penguin shuffle onto the sand.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

FOWLER: He just waddled over to us and, like, came right up to us. Like, I think he might have thought we were penguins or something 'cause we had wetsuits on.

KELLY: It's the farthest north the species has ever been recorded.

CHANG: Gus was found malnourished and underweight but was taken in by a local wildlife rehabilitator. He gained back about seven pounds in her care. And after 20 days in rehab, a Parks and Wildlife Service boat released him back into the ocean off the southern coast of Australia.

KELLY: And now we are all crossing our fingers that Gus the emperor penguin does not take any more wrong turns on his odyssey back to his Antarctic throne.

