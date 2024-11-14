Argentina's far right celebrates Trump's victory

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The leader of Argentina is feeling good, we're told. New inflation numbers show his cost-cutting policies are easing inflation, although the rate is still one of the world's highest. And he is celebrating the return of Donald Trump to the White House. He's heading to Florida today to personally congratulate him. NPR's Carrie Kahn reports from Buenos Aires.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Even before Trump officially secured his victory, Argentine President Javier Milei was all over social media, pledging his help to make the U.S. great again.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JAVIER MILEI: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: "And we know we can also count on you to make Argentina great again," he said, finishing off with his trademark cry.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MILEI: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: "Long live liberty," with an expletive at the end. Milei, a self-described anarcho-capitalist, has become a star in international far-right circles. He's slotted to speak at this week's conservative CPAC convention being held at Trump's Mar-a-Lago hotel and get some one-on-one time with Trump. The two spoke by phone Tuesday. Milei's spokesman boasted on X that Trump called the Argentine leader his favorite president - a good spot for Milei as Argentina negotiates its huge debt with the International Monetary Fund. Many Argentines agree. Milei's approval rating is holding above 50%. That's despite deep cuts to pensions, transportation subsidies and thousands of government jobs.

LEONARDO BRITO: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: "You got to give the guy a chance," says Leonardo Brito, a 26-year-old delivery worker. He says he's feeling the pinch. "But it hasn't even been a full year since Milei won," he says. Critics charge Milei has slashed too much too fast. More than half of Argentines now live in poverty. And he's spent too much time and money abroad. Today's trip is his 15th in less than a year in power.

BEN GEDAN: He really expresses a more pure ideological vision when he travels abroad.

KAHN: Ben Gedan of the Wilson Center in Washington, D.C., says Milei is a staunch idealogue. But at home, he's been very pragmatic.

GEDAN: Domestically, that's also true in his speeches. But in actual governing, he's put together a mixed team, and he's been willing to compromise with Congress.

KAHN: October's inflation rate dropped to 2.7%. And while the annual rate remains in the triple digits, it dropped below 200% for the first time since November of last year.

BRITO: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: Brito, the delivery driver, says, "This is all part of the change. We knew it would be hard at first, but better," he hopes, "soon."

Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.