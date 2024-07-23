© 2024 KYUK
Slideshow: 2024 Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s Volleyball tournament

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan, Alexander Salonga, Gabby Salgado, Josiah Swope
Published July 23, 2024 at 9:11 AM AKDT
Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association hosted their annual Mud Volleyball tournament on July 20, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
1 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-00816.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
2 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-09813.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
3 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-09724.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
4 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-09947.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
5 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-09702.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
6 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-09799.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
7 of 19  — 240516_GSalgado_SeniorParade-3425.jpg
Josiah Swope / KYUK
8 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-00773.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
9 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-00789.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
10 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-00742.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
11 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-00442.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
12 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-00254.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
13 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-00664.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
14 of 19  — 240516_GSalgado_SeniorParade-3345.jpg
Josiah Swope / KYUK
15 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-00224.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
16 of 19  — 240722_GSalgado_MudVolleyball-00026.jpg
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
17 of 19  — KY900506.jpg
Alexander Salonga
18 of 19  — KY900506.jpg
Alexander Salonga
19 of 19  — 240516_GSalgado_SeniorParade-3355.jpg
Josiah Swope / KYUK

The Bethel Volunteer Emergency Services Association’s annual Mud Volleyball tournament took place this past Saturday, July 20 at the BIA sand pits.

Players and spectators alike enjoyed some of this summer's hottest and sunniest weather yet as seven teams competed for the top spot.

In the end, RUN VLB earned their first championship title, beating out the 2022 champions, Hit Faced, who came in second place overall.
