Democrats in Washington are in turmoil over Biden

Democrats returned to Capitol Hill Monday still deeply divided over President Biden and his future within the party. Many Democrats are publicly and privately struggling with serious questions about Biden's fitness for office after a string of disappointing public appearances and private meetings that raised further questions Biden's age and ability to lead.

The responses from Democrats have ranged from clear support.

"I'm with Joe," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY told reporters in the Capitol.

To scathing calls for Biden to step aside.

"If the President continues his campaign, it would be a mistake," wrote Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee. "He should step aside now so that we can find a new candidate that will put us in the strongest possible position to beat Donald Trump in November.

And so far, Biden has responded with defiance.

"I am not going anywhere," Biden said Monday in an interview with MSNBC's Morning Joe. "I wouldn’t be running if I didn’t absolutely believe that I’m the best candidate to defeat Donald Trump in 2024."

Despite Biden's insistence, Democrats in Washington view this week as a critical test of his support. Biden will meet with world leaders at the NATO summit in Washington and Democrats will be watching.

One after another top House Democratic leaders funneled into a leadership meeting and ignored questions from reporters about whether they thought Biden should remain the nominee. Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar pointed out the caucus would hear from members Tuesday morning.

