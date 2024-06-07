© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

QUIZ: Parents, how much do you know about kids' water safety?

By Marielle Segarra,
Malaka Gharib
Published June 7, 2024 at 6:47 AM AKDT
Swimming lessons can be a powerful tool to prevent drowning.
carlofranco/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Swimming lessons can be a powerful tool to prevent drowning.

One of the joys of summer is taking your kids for a dip in the pool or the ocean on a hot day. But as refreshing and fun as water can be, it can also be dangerous.

Although drowning is preventable, it is the No. 1 cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And it’s the second-leading cause of death for kids ages 5 to 14.

Take our quiz to test your knowledge on the subject. Then listen to our episode, “These water safety tips can save lives,” for more guidance.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...

Tags
NPR News
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra was WHYY's Keystone Crossroads reporter. She reported for the multi-station partnership on urban policy, crumbling infrastructure and how distressed Pennsylvania cities are bouncing back. As a freelance radio reporter, her stories have also aired on Latino USA, WNYC, WBUR and other NPR member stations.
Malaka Gharib
Malaka Gharib is the deputy editor and digital strategist on NPR's global health and development team. She covers topics such as the refugee crisis, gender equality and women's health. Her work as part of NPR's reporting teams has been recognized with two Gracie Awards: in 2019 for How To Raise A Human, a series on global parenting, and in 2015 for #15Girls, a series that profiled teen girls around the world.