Photos from demonstrations around the world on International Women's Day

From purple flags in Kyrgyzstan to pregnancy costumes in Bangkok to a sit-in in Seoul, demonstrators worldwide filled the streets Friday to mark this year's International Women's Day.

Rallies on International Women's Day traditionally take aim at women's issues like pay equality and domestic violence, and this year's iteration was no exception. In Thailand, protesters called for longer maternity leave; in Germany, some called for better working conditions; and in London, demonstrators urged greater access to education in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

And some used the rallies to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, where more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli military campaign responding to the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Others called for the return of the rest of the Israeli hostages kidnapped that day, some of whom are women. (A U.N. report released earlier this week found "reasonable grounds to believe" that hostages in captivity in Gaza may be experiencing sexual violence at the hands of their captors.)

Lauren DeCicca / Getty Images / Getty Images Members of Thai labor unions and women's networks dressed in pregnancy costumes to march to Government House on International Women's Day to draw attention to maternity rights in Bangkok, Thailand.

Akram Shahid / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Activists take part in a march on for International Women's Day in Hyderabad, Pakistan.

Jung Yeon-je / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Activists supporting Palestinian women hold placards reading "Free Palestinian women!" during a rally to mark International Women's Day in downtown Seoul.

/ AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Supporters of the groups Hostages and Missing Families Forum and Bring Them Home Now hold portraits of missing and kidnapped Israeli girls and women during a demonstration outside the South African parliament in Cape Town to mark International Women's Day.

Ted Aljibe / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman activist tries to push back a riot police officer who blocked their march towards the Malacanang Palace during a protest to mark International Women's Day in Manila.

Christian Mang / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People demonstrate for better living and working conditions for women on International Women's Day in Berlin.

Silvia Izquierdo / AP / AP Demonstrators protest against femicide outside the City Council on International Women's Day in Rio de Janeiro.