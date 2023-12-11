© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Olivia Rodrigo: Tiny Desk Concert

By Hazel Cills
Published December 11, 2023 at 1:00 AM AKST

The last time Olivia Rodrigo performed a Tiny Desk concert, it was two years ago, in a deserted DMV office, back when pandemic precautions meant artists sadly couldn't play the real Desk. But this year, the singer-songwriter returned, bringing a handful of songs from her wildly fun sophomore album to the NPR Music office. "It's much cooler to be here," Rodrigo says. "I was saying earlier, I've never been starstruck by a room before."

Many of the songs on GUTS, which earned a special recommendation on NPR Music's Best Albums of 2023 list, blow out Rodrigo's sound into colorful, grungy pop-rock fit for a stadium, like "love is embarrassing," performed here with Rodrigo on jangly acoustic guitar. But the artist builds her set out with GUTS cuts that fit the intimate setup, like the searing "vampire," her backup vocalists cooing eerily around each of her lines, or the potent ode to female jealousy, "lacy," which Rodrigo explains started out as a poetry exercise in a college class. By the end of her set, she's completely alone at the piano for the sobering "making the bed," and it's not difficult to see why she's one of pop's most promising rising performers.

SET LIST

  • "love is embarrassing"
  • "vampire"
  • "lacy"
  • "making the bed"


MUSICIANS

  • Olivia Rodrigo: piano, guitar
  • Hayley Brownell: drums
  • Moa Munoz: bass
  • Daisy Spencer: guitar
  • Ashley Morgan: vocals
  • Gaba: vocals
  • Julia Gartha: vocals


TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producers: Suraya Mohamed, Bob Boilen
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter 
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Elizabeth Gillis, Maia Stern
  • Audio Assistant: Valentina Rodríguez Sánchez
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Tiny Desk Team: Hazel Cills
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM AKST
An original version of this Tiny Desk credited Elizabeth Gaba as a performer. Their name is Gaba.
Tags
NPR News
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.