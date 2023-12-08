Michigan high school shooter sentenced to Life in Prison without Parole

The Michigan teen whose murderous rampage took the lives of four classmates at Oxford High School in November, 2021, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

That's the sentence handed-down by a Michigan judge after hours of often heart-wrenching statements by survivors and families of the victims, among others.

It was just over two years ago when then-15-year-old Ethan Crumbley emerged from an Oxford High School bathroom with a handgun and began methodically firing at students and a school employee.

He killed four of his classmates, most shot at point-blank range, then put his gun down and calmly waited for law enforcement officials to arrive.

Crumbley pleaded guilty last year to 24 felonies, including murder and terrorism.

It's unusual to file a terror charge in such a case.

But prosecutors said it reflected the trauma the shooting inflicted on everyone from children who hid under their desks during the massacre to an entire Oxford community scarred by the heinous nature of the act.

Copyright 2023 WDET 101.9 FM