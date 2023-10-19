Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case

Updated October 19, 2023 at 10:59 AM ET

Onetime Trump attorney Sidney Powell has pleaded guilty in the sweeping Georgia election interference case.

Powell spread baseless claims of widespread election fraud after the 2020 contest that Donald Trump lost, and worked to access voting machines in Coffee County, Ga., and elsewhere to further those assertions.

She initially faced racketeering and other charges in Georgia, and her plea deal means she agrees to reduced charges.

The deal outlined Thursday has Powell pleading guilty to six counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with the performance of election duties. She faces one year of probation for each of the six charges, and that she must testify truthfully against co-defendants.

Powell had sought a speedy trial, and jury selection was to begin Friday in the trial of Powell and co-defendant Kenneth Cheseboro, another Trump-aligned lawyer. Cheseboro is now set to go to trial alone.

She becomes the second person to take a guilty plea in the sprawling state case, after bail bondsman Scott Graham Hall. Hall helped access the voting equipment in Coffee County.

A trial date has not been set for Trump and the remaining co-defendants.

This story will be updated.

