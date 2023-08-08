© 2023 KYUK
Hunting & Fishing

Additional late-season drift and set net opportunity announced on Kuskokwim River

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published August 8, 2023 at 2:08 PM AKDT
Gillnet fishing on the Kuskokwim River near Aniak.
Gillnet fishing on the Kuskokwim River near Aniak.

As the salmon fishing season winds down on the Kuskokwim River, federal fishery managers have announced an additional drift and set net opportunity aimed at allowing federally qualified subsistence users to harvest coho, or silver salmon.

The opener is:

  • A 12-hour drift net and set net opener on Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gillnets are restricted to 6-inch or less mesh and may not exceed 45 meshes in depth and 300 feet in aggregate length (total set net and drift net) below the Johnson River, and 150 feet in aggregate length above the Johnson River. Federally qualified subsistence users may retain all salmon during these periods. But salmon-bearing tributaries listed in prior announcements will remain closed to gillnets for all salmon, and to all methods and means for chinook and chum salmon for all users.

Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is a reporter at KYUK who has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
