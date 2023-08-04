Weekly news quiz: from co-conspirators to a conspiracy about a bear suit
Oh no! This week, the United States' credit rating got dinged. Have you not been paying off that Kohl's card, America?
Speaking of retail outlets that deluge customers with discounts, Bed Bath & Beyond has been resuscitated by Overstock.com. Sadly, the iconic big blue coupons, staple of junk drawers everywhere, can't be used on the website.
Other things — one starts with "indict" and ends with "ment" — happened this week. How well were you paying attention?
Corrected: August 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM AKDT
An earlier version of this quiz said a zoo in China denied that a sun bear was not a man in a bear costume. The zoo denied that the bear was a man in a bear costume.