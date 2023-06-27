KYUK is currently experiencing outages due to the recent damage of a fiber optic data cable impacting Western Alaska. This may affect our services including KYUK 640AM programming, kyuk.org, and our social media platforms. Thank you for your patience as we work on fixing this issue.
Author Adrienne Brodeur on what keeps her writing about family secrets
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.