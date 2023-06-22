KYUK is currently experiencing outages due to the recent damage of a fiber optic data cable impacting Western Alaska. This may affect our services including KYUK 640AM programming, kyuk.org, and our social media platforms. Thank you for your patience as we work on fixing this issue.
Remembering Donald Triplett, the first person to be diagnosed with autism
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Mallory Yu
Michael Levitt
Michael Levitt is a news assistant for All Things Considered who is based in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated from UCLA with a B.A. in Political Science. Before coming to NPR, Levitt worked in the solar energy industry and for the National Endowment for Democracy in Washington, D.C. He has also travelled extensively in the Middle East and speaks Arabic.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.