© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KYUK is currently experiencing outages due to the recent damage of a fiber optic data cable impacting Western Alaska. This may affect our services including KYUK 640AM programming, kyuk.org, and our social media platforms. Thank you for your patience as we work on fixing this issue.

The FTC sues Amazon over hard-to-cancel Prime memberships

By Alina Selyukh
Published June 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM AKDT

Federal regulators have sued Amazon, alleging that the company for years "tricked" people into buying Prime memberships that were purposefully hard to cancel.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Alina Selyukh
Alina Selyukh is a business correspondent at NPR, where she follows the path of the retail and tech industries, tracking how America's biggest companies are influencing the way we spend our time, money, and energy.