KYUK is currently experiencing outages due to the recent damage of a fiber optic data cable impacting Western Alaska. This may affect our services including KYUK 640AM programming, kyuk.org, and our social media platforms. Thank you for your patience as we work on fixing this issue.
Lebanon has deported hundreds of refugees back to their home country of Syria
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.