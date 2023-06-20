© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KYUK is currently experiencing outages due to the recent damage of a fiber optic data cable impacting Western Alaska. This may affect our services including KYUK 640AM programming, kyuk.org, and our social media platforms. Thank you for your patience as we work on fixing this issue.

Adults should be screened for anxiety disorders, health panel recommends

By Michaeleen Doucleff
Published June 20, 2023 at 12:47 PM AKDT

An influential health panel now recommends all adults under age 65 be screened for anxiety disorders by their primary care physicians.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Michaeleen Doucleff
Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.