© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're replacing our AM radio tower! While this happens you can listen to KYUK's AM programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. We appreciate your patience as we work toward completing KYUK's AM tower replacement project.

Unpacking the series finale of 'Succession'

By Eric Deggans,
Gerry HolmesAisha Harris
Published May 29, 2023 at 12:29 PM AKDT

The saga of the Roy family has finally ended. NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour team has a wrap on the series finale.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Eric Deggans
Eric Deggans is NPR's first full-time TV critic.
Gerry Holmes
Gerry Holmes is the NPR managing editor for enterprise and planning. He leads, plans, and coordinates NPR's long-form journalism in collaboration with NPR's reporting desks, radio shows, and digital platforms. Prior to this role, Holmes was a deputy managing editor for NPR News from 2013-2017, leading and coordinating the newsroom in the 24-hour daily news cycle.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.