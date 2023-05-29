Unpacking the series finale of 'Succession'

We're replacing our AM radio tower! While this happens you can listen to KYUK's AM programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. We appreciate your patience as we work toward completing KYUK's AM tower replacement project.
Gerry Holmes is the NPR managing editor for enterprise and planning. He leads, plans, and coordinates NPR's long-form journalism in collaboration with NPR's reporting desks, radio shows, and digital platforms. Prior to this role, Holmes was a deputy managing editor for NPR News from 2013-2017, leading and coordinating the newsroom in the 24-hour daily news cycle.