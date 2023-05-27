We're replacing our AM radio tower! While this happens you can listen to KYUK's AM programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. We appreciate your patience as we work toward completing KYUK's AM tower replacement project.
Doctors in Sudan recount horrors of ongoing fighting at hospitals
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.