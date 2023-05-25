© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're replacing our AM radio tower! While this happens you can listen to KYUK's AM programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. We appreciate your patience as we work toward completing KYUK's AM tower replacement project.

'The Little Mermaid' re-imagines cartoon Ariel and pals as part of your (real) world

By Bob Mondello
Published May 25, 2023 at 12:36 PM AKDT

Ariel and her pals have been given a live-action makeover in The Little Mermaid.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.