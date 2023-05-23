© 2023 KYUK
FEMA is staging supplies for Guam ahead of Super Typhoon Mawar

By Karen Zamora,
Ari ShapiroMatt Ozug
Published May 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM AKDT

FEMA's Anne Bink talks about the typhoon headed for Guam. Its set to be the strongest storm to hit the island in more than 60 years.

Karen Zamora
Ari Shapiro
Matt Ozug