We're replacing our AM radio tower! KYUK 640AM will be going off the air beginning Wednesday, May 5, and remain down for 2 weeks. Tune into KYUK's programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. Thanks for your patience as we work on replacing our AM tower.

The new Zelda game, 'Tears of the Kingdom,' lives up to the hype

Published May 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM AKDT

Keza MacDonald, video game editor for The Guardian, talks about the new game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

