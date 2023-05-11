© 2023 KYUK
We're replacing our AM radio tower! KYUK 640AM will be going off the air beginning Wednesday, May 5, and remain down for 2 weeks. Tune into KYUK's programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. Thanks for your patience as we work on replacing our AM tower.

Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 11, 2023 at 1:12 AM AKDT

Pandemic border rules known as Title 42 are set to end tonight. Rep. George Santos pleads not guilty to federal fraud charges. EPA proposes rules on pollution from gas and coal-fired power plants.

