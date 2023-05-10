We're replacing our AM radio tower! KYUK 640AM will be going off the air beginning Wednesday, May 5, and remain down for 2 weeks. Tune into KYUK's programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. Thanks for your patience as we work on replacing our AM tower.
Mammograms should start at age 40, U.S. panel recommends
Allison Aubrey is a correspondent for NPR News, where her stories can be heard on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She's also a contributor to the PBS NewsHour and is one of the hosts of NPR's Life Kit.