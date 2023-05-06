Shooting at outlet mall in Dallas suburb leaves 9 hospitalized

Updated May 6, 2023 at 8:44 PM ET

Nine people were transported to local hospitals following an afternoon shooting at an outlet mall in a Dallas suburb on Saturday, police said. Local news reports said children were among the victims and that the shooter had been killed.

The Allen Police Department said in a tweet that one of its officers heard gunshots at Allen Premium Outlets at 3:36 p.m. while out on an unrelated call.

"The officer engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat," it said. "He then called for emergency personnel."

The Collin County sheriff told the ABC affiliate WFAA that children were among the victims and that the shooter died on the scene.

The department said that a multi-agency response helped secure the mall.

A dash cam video posted on social media appears to show a shooter exiting a vehicle on the driver's side before opening fire in front of the outlet mall.

Several police vehicles, armored trucks and ambulances responded to the scene as authorities evacuated scores of people from the area.

Brian Harvey, police chief for the Allen Police Department, said: "I hope it goes without saying that our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims."

"This is a tragedy," Harvey said. "People will be looking for answers. And we're just sorry that those families are experiencing that loss."

The Dallas office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said in a tweet that it was also responding to the active shooter incident.

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott issued a statement saying he had been in contact with Allen Mayor Ken Fulk and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw. "Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," the governor said, adding that he had "offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."

U.S. Rep. Keith Self, whose congressional district includes Collin County, the scene of the incident, tweeted that the Allen Police Department was in "full control of the scene."

"We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene," Self wrote.

Allen, with a population of about 109,000 people, is located about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

