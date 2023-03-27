© 2023 KYUK
Slideshow: Cama-i 2023 comes to a close

KYUK
Published March 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM AKDT
230326-GSalgado-CamaiDay3-4.jpg
1 of 13  — 230326-GSalgado-CamaiDay3-4.jpg
The Qasgirmiut Dancers close out the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-1.jpg
2 of 13  — 230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-1.jpg
The Gladys Jung Crane Dancers perform at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-2.jpg
3 of 13  — 230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-2.jpg
The St. Mary's Dancers perform at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-4.jpg
4 of 13  — 230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-4.jpg
A masked dancer performs at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-8.jpg
5 of 13  — 230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-8.jpg
The Yurapik Drummers and Dancers onstage at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-6.jpg
6 of 13  — 230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-6.jpg
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers perform at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-5.jpg
7 of 13  — 230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-5.jpg
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers perform at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-9.jpg
8 of 13  — 230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-9.jpg
The audience lights up the room for Mike "The Harmonica Man" Stevens during his final performance at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-7.jpg
9 of 13  — 230326-MCDolan-CamaiDay3-7.jpg
The Kassiglurmiut Dancers onstage at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230326-GSalgado-CamaiDay3-1.jpg
10 of 13  — 230326-GSalgado-CamaiDay3-1.jpg
Those who partiipated in the Cama-i Qaspeq Class show off their finished projects onstage at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
230326-GSalgado-CamaiDay3-2.jpg
11 of 13  — 230326-GSalgado-CamaiDay3-2.jpg
Drummers with the Tikigaq Traditional Dancers of Point Hope onstage at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
230326-GSalgado-CamaiDay3-3.jpg
12 of 13  — 230326-GSalgado-CamaiDay3-3.jpg
The Qasgirmiut dancers close out the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK
230326-GSalgado-CamaiDay3-5.jpg
13 of 13  — 230326-GSalgado-CamaiDay3-5.jpg
The Qasgirmiut Dancers close out the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival on March 26, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado / KYUK

On Sunday, March 26, crowds gathered for the final day of the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival. After three years, the return of a full-capacity event exemplified the spirit of Alaskan community.

