Slideshow: Opening night of Cama-i 2023
1 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-0003.jpg
The Pingayak Dancers from Chevak perform at the Cama-i Dance Festival.
Katie Basile
2 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-8884.jpg
ONC Traditional Chief Lumaq Louie Andrew welcomes the growing crowd at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival.
Katie Basile
3 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-8953.jpg
The BRHS Warrior Dancers took the stage first, welcoming the community to the first Cama-i Dance Festival in the high school gym since before the pandemic.
Katie Basile
4 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-9094.jpg
The Kassigiurmiut dancers take the stage at the Cama-i Dance Festival.
Katie Basile
5 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-9010.jpg
Tun'aqi Blanchett dances with the BRHS Warrior Dancers at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival.
Katie Basile
6 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-0107.jpg
John Pingayak is named the Cama-i 2023 Living Treasure.
Katie Basile
7 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-9536.jpg
Moses Paukan Sr.'s wife receives a plaque in his honor from Cama-i Dance Festival organizer Linda Curda.
Katie Basile
8 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-0147.jpg
Katie Basile
9 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-9308.jpg
The Tap Studio Dancers take the stage at the Cama-i Dance Festival.
Katie Basile
10 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-9631.jpg
The Marshall Dancers take the stage at the Cama-i Dance Festival.
Katie Basile
11 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-9750.jpg
Cama-i 2023 Living Treasure, John Pingayak, drums for the Pingayak Dancers from Chevak at the Cama-i Dance Festival.
Katie Basile
12 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-9767.jpg
Katie Basile
13 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-9847.jpg
St.Mary's dancers perform at the 2023 Cama-i Dance Festival.
Katie Basile
14 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-9785.jpg
Katie Basile
15 of 15 — 20230324-Camai-KBasile-9841.jpg
Katie Basile
Crowds gathered in the gymnasium of Bethel Regional High School on Friday, March 24, 2023 for the opening of the first full Cama-i Dance Festival in three years.