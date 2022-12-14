© 2022 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Twin Peaks' composer Angelo Badalamenti died Sunday at age 85

By Kat Lonsdorf,
Sami YenigunAri ShapiroJuana Summers
Published December 14, 2022 at 12:45 PM AKST

Composer Angelo Badalamenti, best known for the soundtrack from "Twin Peaks," died Sunday at age 85.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Kat Lonsdorf
Sami Yenigun
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.