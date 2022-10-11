Bethel celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day
Students from the Bethel Regional High School Yuraq group performed at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
The Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center began with a Native foods potluck on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Calricaraq Elders present "Yupiit Qanruyutati - Maxims of Yupiit Philosophy" at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Community members were invited to participate in various crafts and activities, including coloring Alaska Native-themed coloring pages, at the Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Community members were invited to partake in various crafts, including beading, at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Community members make signs for the march at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Community members prepare fish to make akutaq at the Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Community members made akutaq to share at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
A community member views archival footage of Elders provided by KYUK at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Community members view archival footage of Elders provided by KYUK at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Community members make signs for the march at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Making akutaq proves to be a messy endeavor at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Akutaq made by community members at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
A young community member enjoys his cup of akutaq at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Members of the Tundra Women's Coalition Teens Acting Against Violence (TAAV) led an Indigenous Peoples Day March from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to YKHC on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Community members join TWC's Teens Acting Against Violence (TAAV) for an Indigenous Peoples Day march at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Members of the Tundra Women's Coalition Teens Acting Against Violence (TAAV) led an Indigenous Peoples Day March from the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center to YKHC on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
The Bethel Regional High School Yuraq group performs at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
The Bethel Regional High School Yuraq group performs at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Performers both young and old graced the stage to dance, sing, and drum with the Qasgirmiut Yuraq group at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile
Two members of the Qasgirmiut Yuraq group share a smile in between dances at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
The Qasgirmiut Yuraq group performs at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
The Qasgirmiut Yuraq group performs at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
The Qasgirmiut Yuraq group performs at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
The Qasgirmiut Yuraq group performs at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
The Qasgirmiut Yuraq group performs at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center on Oct. 10, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan
Members of the Bethel community gathered together at the Yupiit Piciryarait Cultural Center throughout the day on Oct. 10, 2022 to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day with food, crafts, speakers and dancing.